A Late Summer Break

Columbus and much of the South is finally seeing a little relief from the heat and excessive humidity that’s been with us much of the summer. High pressure behind Wednesday’s cold front has allowed somewhat drier and cooler air to filter in from the north, bringing lower dew points and cooler morning temperatures. Pleasant, seasonable weather will be around into at least the first part of the weekend.

Starting on the weekend the forecast becomes uncertain. Soon-to-be Hurricane Harvey will batter Texas with wind and rain, while Florida will see frequent thundershowers from a weak surface low of a non-tropical nature. With the front stalled to our south, that puts Columbus in between the two storm systems with the possibility our weather could trend in several different directions. If Gulf moisture is able to return, we could see a return to daily shower activity. If the Florida system manages to draw down air from the north, we could stay dry and relatively cool until what’s left of Harvey gets picked up by the upper air flow and comes this way.

The latest advisories on dangerous Hurricane Harvey are here at the National Hurricane Center.

