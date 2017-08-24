2 more arrests made in April murder on 33rd Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Two more arrests have been made in connection to the 33rd Street shooting back on April 30, 2017.

Police arrested 21-year-old Marquavious Howard of Tarrant, Alabama and 23-year-old Jylonda Jones of Hoover, Alabama.

Both will be charged with the murder of Jakorbin King.

As News 3 reported August 9, 2017, Samuel Jones and Tramal Williams, both 17-years-old, are charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jakorbin King. The third suspect, 19-year-old Tyler Teal, is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

Columbus police continue to investigate the case. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Columbus police as 706-225-4291.