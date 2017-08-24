1 winning ticket sold for $758M Powerball jackpot

(CBS) — Lottery officials say one winning ticket was sold, in Massachusetts, for the staggering $758.7 million Powerball jackpot.

According to news site Wicked Local, Handy Variety almost sold another huge jackpot winning ticket in March of 2012. That ducat was one number shy of grabbing a $640 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning numbers selected late Wednesday night were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and Powerball number 4.

The $758 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years.

A ticket sold at #HandyVariety in #Watertown, MA is the lone winner of the $758.7 million #Powerball jackpot!!! pic.twitter.com/BvYZ4eauSC — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017

Massachusetts Lottery officials cited by CBS Boston say it’s the largest jackpot won by a single ticket in North American lottery history.

But it’s not the biggest prize ever: In January 2016, a $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot was split among three winners.

Powerball says winning tickets for $2 million were bought in six states, and winners for $1 million were sold in 19 states.

The jackpot increased late Wednesday from a previous $700 million prize. At that amount, if taken as a lump sum, the jackpot is worth $443 million.

Federal income tax of 39.6 percent would dwindle the winnings down to about $267 million, and state and local taxes would also apply.

The odds of winning were — one-in-292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot grew so large because nobody had won since June 10.