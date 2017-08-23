Workout Wednesday: Go Green at the Juice Bar

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — For some people eating out can be a hassle because there are so many food options and most of time they’re unhealthy.

At Juice Bar in Columbus, you don’t have to mentally block off what you can’t eat because everything on the menu is healthy.

Whether you want a quick smoothie on the go, a growler of fresh juice for your fridge or a full sit-down delicious meal juice bar offers nutritious juices, smoothies and foods.

Juice Bar is plant-based, gluten-free, organic when possible, and always uses 100% whole fruits and vegetables from scratch.  Nothing is processed.

At the Juice Bar you can juice cleanse. Juice cleansing is a “detox” diet that can last from a few days to several weeks.

During the cleanse you only consume fruit and vegetable juices to obtain nutrition while abstaining from eating food.

Many people swear by cleanses and report an improvement to their health, mood, and appearance.

Fresh greens like celery, kale, spinach, cucumber and parsley relieve digestive issues, and can improve your skin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s