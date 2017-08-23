Workout Wednesday: Go Green at the Juice Bar

COLUMBUS, Ga. — For some people eating out can be a hassle because there are so many food options and most of time they’re unhealthy.

At Juice Bar in Columbus, you don’t have to mentally block off what you can’t eat because everything on the menu is healthy.

Whether you want a quick smoothie on the go, a growler of fresh juice for your fridge or a full sit-down delicious meal juice bar offers nutritious juices, smoothies and foods.

Juice Bar is plant-based, gluten-free, organic when possible, and always uses 100% whole fruits and vegetables from scratch. Nothing is processed.

At the Juice Bar you can juice cleanse. Juice cleansing is a “detox” diet that can last from a few days to several weeks.

During the cleanse you only consume fruit and vegetable juices to obtain nutrition while abstaining from eating food.

Many people swear by cleanses and report an improvement to their health, mood, and appearance.

Fresh greens like celery, kale, spinach, cucumber and parsley relieve digestive issues, and can improve your skin.