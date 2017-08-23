Short term: Less Humid and gradual cooling

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches over the middle and upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana through next Tuesday, with heavy rainfall beginning as early as Friday morning. Harvey is also expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 9 inches in portions of south, central, and northeast Texas and the rest of the lower Mississippi Valley. Rainfall from Harvey could cause life-threatening flooding.

Changes in our weather are underway, beginning with the cold front expected to come through late tonight or early Thursday. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the warm air out ahead of the front, then behind it initially we’ll see only a brief push of drier air and little temperature change. Over time, cooler air will begin to filter down from the north, combining with clouds and showers to bring a significant drop in temperatures beginning this weekend.