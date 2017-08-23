German police seize ecstasy tabs in shape of Trump’s head

By Published:
This undated picture provided by Polizeiinspektion Osnabrueck police shows an ecstasy pill. German police say they have seized thousands of ecstasy pills in the shape of President Donald Trump’s head, a haul with an estimated street value of 39,000 euros ($45,900). Police in Osnabrueck, in northwestern Germany, say they found the drugs during a check Saturday evening on an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway. (Police Osnabrueck via AP)

(CBS) — Tablets of ecstasy featuring President Donald Trump’s likeness and name were seized by German police on Saturday with a sales value worth 39,000 euros or over $45,000.

According to police officials, a car with Austrian registration traveling toward Hanover was pulled over for a registration check, and police subsequently found 5,000 tablets of the drug featuring the portrait of Mr. Trump and his name on the back, along with a large sum of cash inside the vehicle.

Photos of the seizure released in a police statement on Monday show at least 5 bags of the orange-colored tablets with stacks of euros in baggies.

The two men inside the car, who police say were a 51-year old father with his 17-year old son, were subsequently arrested and their car was confiscated by police.

