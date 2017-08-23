Georgia Bulldogs wrap up preseason practice No. 20

ATHENS, Ga – The Georgia Bulldogs completed their 20th practice session of the preseason camp Tuesday, a two-hour session in shorts and shoulder pads that lasted over two hours.

After the workout, selected players visited with the media and provided an update on the preseason preparations.

Senior tailback Nick Chubb:

(On the changes to the offensive line this preseason): ‘’Sometimes you can’t even tell who’s in and who’s not. Those guys are doing a great job for us, working as hard as they can up there. We always appreciate them. We know it’s hard moving and switching around, but we just continue to encourage and push them.’’ (on freshman Andrew Thomas) ‘’He’s quiet and very mature. He’s always focused and locked in. When he’s in live action, you can’t even tell he’s a freshman. He just attacks every day. He looks great.’’ (on freshman D’Andre Swift) ‘’He’s a great player. He brings a lot to the table. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, run the ball hard, basically anything you ask.’’

(What does he tell the younger guys) ‘’I tell them basically what I was told. You should take advantage of any opportunity you get because you never know where you’ll end up.’’ (On Jacob Eason) ‘’I thought he’s always looked good and played well for us. Last year was great experience for him, so now I’m hoping he can come out and have a great season.’’

Redshirt sophomore OL Pat Allen

‘’I’m just trying to work for the team and become dependable to my coach and teammates. Basically, Coach (Pittman) wants to get our freshmen going, too, for them to get that experience. So I’ve been working at the 2’s and 3’s, going around to different positions, working technique at right tackle and at left tackle for some plays. It all goes back to being dependable. When Coach has me playing different positions, I’m more willing to do it because it’s like I just need to be more focused. It’s like flipping the whole playbook. I’m glad I’m able to get that experience at playing different positions, just to be a guy that Coach needs. I would say that I’m very comfortable at left guard, but when Coach needed that experience at both sides, I was OK with it.’’

Georgia opens the 2017 season on Sat., Sept. 2, at home against Appalachian State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPN. It will mark the second-ever appearance at Sanford Stadium for the Mountaineer program, which joined the Sun Belt Conference in 2014, one year after that first trip to Athens.

