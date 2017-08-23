Front, Tropics Bring Changes

Changes in our weather are underway, beginning with the cold front expected to come through late tonight or early Thursday. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the warm air out ahead of the front, then behind it initially we’ll see only a brief push of drier air and little temperature change. Over time, cooler air will begin to filter down from the north, combining with clouds and showers to bring a significant drop in temperatures beginning this weekend.

We also have a tropical cyclone in the southern Gulf of Mexico to deal with, the remnants of former Tropical Storm Harvey, which has redeveloped in a favorable environment over warm Gulf water to again become a tropical depression as of 10 AM Eastern Time. Harvey could be a tropical storm or even a hurricane as it meanders toward the Texas coast. Right now it doesn’t appear the storm will have any direct effect here, but by next week it could be supplying ample moisture for increasing rain and thunderstorms over Georgia and Alabama.

Adding more complications is another low pressure system forecast by the models to form off of Florida on the Atlantic side, which could move north along the east coast and may help draw down some of the cooler air. High temperatures in Columbus are projected to be in the 80s beginning Saturday with lows possibly reaching the 60s as soon as Sunday.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast