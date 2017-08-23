Fort Benning drill sergeants suspended during sexual assault investigation

FORT BENNING, Ga. – A Wednesday morning press release confirms investigators on Fort Benning are investigating a case of alleged sexual assault on a female trainee.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command says the woman’s accusations point to a drill sergeant on post. The release says a preliminary investigation into several drill sergeants revealed even more reports of sexual misconduct with trainees.

The statement says at this time, a full investigation is underway for the “safety and welfare of all of our Soldiers.” The drill sergeants have been suspended from drill sergeant duties, and will have no contact with trainees during the course of the investigation.

The Army says counseling, legal and medical services are also available to the trainees involved in the allegations.

The statement concludes as follows:

There is no place for sexual harassment or sexual assault in our Army. Our Army remains committed to maintaining a values-based climate, intolerant of these acts, and to respond appropriately when accusations are made. It is important to remember that the investigation is ongoing, and we are gathering all the facts at this time. While the investigation continues, our primary objective is the well-being of all of our Soldiers. Further information will be released at the appropriate time.