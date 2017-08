LEE COUNTY, Ala. — A News 3 crew is on the scene where fire trucks can be seen responding to what appears to be a home in the 1200 block of Lee Road 240.

A reporter says smoke is visible from the main road, but first responders are keeping onlookers well back.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.