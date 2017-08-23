Family has hope missing relative is still alive

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The search for 21 year old Decorius Jones continues.

He was last seen on October 15th, 2016, at the Sugarloaf Crossing Apartments in Lawrenceville, Ga.

The family tells News 3, Decorrius left his apartment in Lawrenceville after a verbal fight with his girlfriend.

Decorrius’s mother and girlfriend saw him leave, without his shirt, shoes, wallet or cell phone.

They thought he had stepped out to clear his head, but the unexpected happened and he never came back.

It’s been 10 months of agony for the family as they continue their search.

He’s 6’3″ and weighs 250 pounds.

He grew up in Columbus and graduated from high school here and still has many close ties to the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact your local police department immediately.