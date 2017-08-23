Eufaula homeowner shoots teen inside car on Macon Ave

WRBL Staff Published:

EUFAULA, Ala. — A Eufaula homeowner is being questioned after shooting at an individual on Macon Avenue.

According to a release from the police department, around noon Wednesday a homeowner called 911 to report an individual was inside a car under his car port. Prior to officer’s responding, the homeowner shot at the individual and the subject left the scene on foot.

The injured 17-year-old man, whose name will not be released, showed up at the Barbour Medical Center emergency room from treatment of a gunshot would to his lower torso.

The incident is currently being investigated and no charges have been filed at this time.

