Eufaula homeowner arrested after shooting incident on Macon St

UPDATE

08/24/17 3:46 p.m. — The homeowner is Wednesday’s shooting has been arrested by the Eufuala Police Department.

58-year-old Malcolm Wilson will be charged with Assault 1st Degree. According to a release from Eufaula police, Wilson called 911 Wednesday to report a suspicious person inside a vehicle under his car port.

The 17-year-old gunshot victim underwent emergency surgery Wednesday and listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Medical Center Barbour.

In the release Eufuala Police Chief Steve Watkins cites Code of Alabama 72, Title 13A-3-23 through 13A-3-30 which states what force may or may not be used against another person. Title 12A-3-26 specifically states:

A person is justified in using physical force, other than deadly physical force, upon another person when and to the extent that he reasonably believes it to be necessary to prevent or terminate the commission or attempted commission by the other person of theft or criminal mischief with respect to property other than premises as defined in Section 13A-3-20.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

EUFAULA, Ala. — A Eufaula homeowner is being questioned after shooting at an individual on Macon Street.

According to a release from the police department, around noon Wednesday a homeowner called 911 to report an individual was inside a car under his car port. Prior to officer’s responding, the homeowner shot at the individual and the subject left the scene on foot.

The injured 17-year-old man, whose name will not be released, showed up at the Barbour Medical Center emergency room from treatment of a gunshot would to his lower torso.

The incident is currently being investigated and no charges have been filed at this time.