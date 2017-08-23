CPD: Extremely dangerous armed suspect named in 2 local murder cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department announces Wednesday a new suspect in two local murder cases.

A release from Lt. Greg Touchberry says 26-year-old Reginald Jackson is connected to a July murder and aggravated assault case on Rigdon Road and the murder of a man found shot and burned in a car trunk on Harbison Drive, also back in July.

As News 3 reported, Brandon Scott and Rashaun Howard were found shot in an apartment complex on Rigdon Road back on July 7. Both were rushed for medical treatment, but Scott later succumbed to his injuries.

A police investigation reveals between six and 10 men surrounded the area before multiple shots were fired in this case.

A few days later on July 10, police found the body of Michael Fleming burning in a car trunk at the intersection of Harbison Drive and Head Street. Police say Fleming had been shot before he was set on fire.

Police say Jackson is the subject of arrest warrants in both cases. He should be considered extremely dangerous and armed.

He is described as follows:

Reginald Jackson

B/M dob: 11/08/1990

Approx. 6 feet tall weighing 175 pounds

Low Haircut

Tattoos: Right Hand: “MBTC” Right Arm: “Jamal” Left Arm: “Red” Left Arm: “Cross with Only God Knows” Chest: “Boss”



The Homicide Unit asks anyone with any information on Reginald Jackson’s whereabouts or any information about these two murders to please call 911 or to speak with the investigators assigned to each case:

For the Brandon Scott Murder — Cpl. Donna Baker: 706-225-4047 or email to dbaker@columbusga.org

For the Michael Fleming Murder — Sgt. Lance Deaton: 706-225-4267 or email to ldeaton@columbusga.org