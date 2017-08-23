Columbus Wellness Center Outreach & Prevention Project

A local healthcare outreach program joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch to invite all soon-to-be parents to a workshop dedicated to what to expect when you’re expecting.

Luella Rhodes with the Columbus Wellness Center Outreach & Prevention Project says there will be a free expecting parents workshop Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. The workshop is part of the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia‘s campaign to bring all parents access to parental and preventative healthcare.

Rhodes says Thursday’s class will be in Buena Vista at 106 W. 4th Avenue. Expecting moms are encouraged to bring their partners!

Call Luella Rhodes for more information at 229-733-1767 or visit the Columbus Wellness Center Outreach & Prevention Project online.

