Columbus police identify suspect in deadly 4th Avenue shooting

Related Coverage Suspect in custody after brief standoff on 32nd Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department now identifies the man charged with murder in Tuesday’s deadly shooting on 4th Avenue.

A press release says 31-year-old Brandon Jarrell Senior also faces additional charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

As News 3 reported, police were called to a shooting in the 3600 block of 4th Avenue around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found a severely injured 33-year-old Tamir Harris on the scene. Harris later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives assumed the investigation and were able to corner the suspect Senior in an apartment complex only a few blocks from the shooting. A News 3 reporter on the scene witnessed SWAT teams and a bomb squad vehicle respond to a brief standoff before Senior was taken into custody.

Police say Senior’s preliminary hearing will be Thursday at 9 a.m.

The Homicide Unit asks anyone with any additional information about this murder to please contact Sgt. L. Deaton at 706-225-4267 or email to ldeaton@columbusga.org.