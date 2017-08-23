Clint Myers announces retirement as Auburn softball coach

AUBURN, Ala. – Clint Myers will retire as head coach of Auburn’s softball team. Myers arrived in Auburn in 2013 and compiled a record of 205-54-1, leading the team to Southeastern Conference Tournament Championships in 2015 and 2016 as well as back-to-back College World Series appearances. Since his appointment, Auburn has broken 23 records, including 17 on offense. Under Myers, Auburn has placed four student-athletes on Academic All-America and five Academic All-District lists. In 2016, the Tigers had 24 honorees on the Academic All-SEC list.

“After 40 years of coaching and reflecting on the importance of spending quality time with my wife, my children, and my grandchildren, I have decided to retire from a sport that I love dearly and which has brought so much joy to me,” Myers said. “I have had the chance to coach many great student-athletes. I have seen them grow to be outstanding contributors to society. My time in coaching has been a source of great pride. I appreciate the opportunity to coach at Auburn and am proud of our successes. I know the program has a bright future. The community, and group of fans have been incredible and I have truly appreciated their support. Auburn is a special place.”

“I am very proud of the many great accomplishments our student-athletes have achieved during Coach Myers tenure at Auburn,” Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs said. “The foundation for ongoing success is here because of Coach Myers love of Auburn and his desire to see this program reach a level of success that it had never seen before.

“Looking forward, we will continue to support our softball team in every way possible so as to ensure their continued success on and off the field of play.”

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.