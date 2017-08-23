Callaway, Manchester earn spots in first Georgia AP Prep Football Top 10 polls

AP-FBH–Georgia Football Prep Poll

Georgia Football Prep Poll

By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:

Class AAAAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Grayson (15) 150 1

T2.Colquitt County 120 3

T2.Mill Creek 120 4

4. Lowndes 114 5

5. Parkview 79 9

6. Norcross 43 6

7. Westlake 42 10

8. Roswell 34 2

9. McEachern 29 7

10.North Cobb 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Archer 22, South Forsyth 19, Brookwood 6, Camden County 6, Marietta 6, South Gwinnett 4, Central Gwinnett 1, Newton 1, Tift County 1.

Dropped out: Brookwood (8).¤

Class AAAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Tucker(14) 149 2

2. Harrison (1) 126 4

3. Dalton 110 5

4. Mays 98 6

5. Lee County 80 8

6. Coffee 65 10

7. Valdosta 61 1

8. Lovejoy 39 NR

9. Northside-Warner Robins 37 3

10.Northgate 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Alexander 10, Glynn Academy 7, Langston Hughes 7, Stephenson 6, Dacula 4, Brunswick 3, Gainesville 3, Winder-Barrow 2, Allatoona 1, North Atlanta 1.

Dropped out: Glynn Academy (7), Stephenson (9).¤

Class AAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Rome (13) 146 1

2. Buford (2) 137 2

3. Stockbridge 113 3

4. Carrollton 101 5

5. Kell 63 4

6. Jones County 55 9

7. Ware County 53 6

8. Griffin 51 7

9. Woodland-Stockbridge 38 8

10.Warner Robins 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Thomas County Central 26, Arabia Mountain 5, Starr’s Mill 4, Bainbridge 2, Harris County 1.

Dropped out: Thomas County Central (10).¤

Class AAAA

Pts Prv

1. Cartersville (15) 150 1

2. Thomson 132 2

3. Blessed Trinity 118 T3

4. Jefferson 106 T3

5. Woodward Academy 86 5

6. Sandy Creek 67 7

7. Ridgeland 53 9

8. Mary Persons 35 6

9. Oconee County 21 10

10.Burke County 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Northwest Whitfield 15, Spalding 10, Cedartown 2, Heritage-Catoosa 2, Marist 2, Cairo 1, Eastside-Covington 1.

Dropped out: Cairo (8).¤

Class AAA

Pts Prv

1. Greater Atlanta Christian (10) 144 1

2. Cedar Grove (4) 135 T2

3. Peach County(1) 122 T2

4. Crisp County 98 6

5. Calhoun 89 4

6. Liberty County 70 7

7. Pierce County 42 9

(tie)Pace Academy 42 10

9. Westminster 35 5

10.Lovett 18 8

Others receiving votes: Jenkins-Savannah 17, North Murray 6, Dawson County 4, Worth County 2, Westide-Macon 1.

Dropped out: None.¤

Class AA

Pts Prv

1. Benedictine (15) 150 1

2. Hapeville Charter 97 3

3. Callaway 83 4

4. Fitzgerald 66 2

5. Screven County 65 5

6. Jefferson County 45 8

7. Rabun County 42 6

8. Heard County 32 9

9. Pepperell 24 7

10.Thomasville 18 10

Others receiving votes: Chattooga 6, Brooks County 2, Washington County 2, Elbert County 1, Dodge County 1.

Dropped out: Brooks County.¤

Class A

Pts Prv

1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (15) 150 1

2. Macon County 120 2

3. Prince Avenue Christian 88 4

4. Clinch County 85 3

5. Fellowship Christian 75 5

6. Wesleyan 61 6

7. Manchester 50 8

8. Emanuel County Institute 48 7

9. McIntosh County Academy 14 10

10.Tattnall Square 13 9

Others receiving votes: Mt. Paran Christian 12, Darlington 3, Calvary Day 2, Irwin County 2, Savannah Christian 2.

Dropped out: None.¤

Publications participating: Albany Herald; Augusta Chronicle; Brunswick News; Times-Georgian, Carrollton; Columbus Ledger-Enquirer; Covington News; CowetaScore.com; The Daily Citizen, Dalton; Douglas County Sentinel, Douglasville; Forsyth County News, Cumming; Gwinnett Daily Post, Lawrenceville; Macon Telegraph; Marietta Daily Journal; Tifton Gazette; Walker Co. Messenger, LaFayette.

___

