“As many as 5 Drill Sergeants accused of sexual misconduct”

Related Coverage Fort Benning drill sergeants suspended during sexual assault investigation

FORT BENNING, Ga. — A criminal investigation is underway at Fort Benning, following allegations of sexual assault involving Drill Sergeants.

The Fort Benning Drill Sergeant has asked to remain anonymous. He says as many as five drill sergeants have been placed on suspension as a result of the allegations by a female trainee.

Representatives with Fort Benning confirmed to the media Wednesday, a female trainee made claims she was sexually assaulted by a drill sergeant. Representatives say, after further investigation, more reports of sexual misconduct involving other Drill Sergeants started to surface. Wednesday, News 3 learned, the investigation is now being conducted by the maneuver center of excellence in conjunction with the US Army Criminal Investigation Command. News 3 contacted a Fort Benning Drill Sergeant who confirms the incident happened at the Sand Hill Training Area. He says, there are as many as 200 Drill Sergeants on post and as many as five now on suspension as a result of the newfound sexual assault allegations. News 3 asked the Drill Sergeant who shall remain nameless, whether reports we learned Wednesday are typical for Sand Hill which is where Infantry soldiers train. He responded with a statement which reads in part.

“Physical abuse, verbal abuse and sexual abuse whether consent is given or not is a problem with Drill Sergeants. Most of the issues, come from Sand Hill.”

Bob Poydasheff, former Columbus Mayor, is also weighing in on the investigation. Poydasheff is a News 3 Political Analyst with more than 30 years of military experience. He describes how investigations like this one usually play out.

“if in fact you were told that the criminal investigation division is already looking in to it then apparently there may be criminal charges,” says Bob Poydasheff.

Poydasheff says after that, all parties should start to undergo questioning. From there.

“Is a further investigation concerning charges going to take place under Article 32? Is it gonna be an administrative action under Army Regulation 15-6?” says Poydasheff.

Poydasheff says he expects the entire process will not exceed 60 days.