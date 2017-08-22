Weather Story: A front, rain, dry, and tropics

The weather forecast will begin to look a lot more active coming-up in this forecast. The cool front will make us more stable by the end of the week. The extended will be based on Harvey becoming active again. Harvey now has weakened into a tropical low over the Yucatan Peninsula. Once the circulation heads back into the open waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico, we can expect to see it strengthen back into a tropical cyclone possibly a weak hurricane.

The short range models, GFS, and RPM have all this moisture and low lifting across Texas, Louisiana , and the Mississippi Delta region as a warm front Tuesday morning setting the stage for a strong flow off the Gulf. Despite its distance from us, this energy can make us pretty unstable and a bit active across the News 3 viewing area, including east central Alabama and west central Georgia.

The nice part of this is that we’ll kick-off the weekend with cooler than average readings. Upper eighties Saturday and mid-eighties Sunday. Overnight lows will range from the upper sixties, to lower seventies. Add the expected moisture from post “tropical” storm or hurricane Harvey and the rain and clouds should lower readings even more.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast