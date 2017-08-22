Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks inmate who walked away from work detail

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County investigators ask you to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate who never returned from a work detail.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate, Daniel Binion, was last seen during the work release outing Sunday at 1 p.m. Deputies believe he slipped away somewhere on Troup Street or Jenkins Street in LaGrange.

Binion was wearing blue plaid shorts, a white t-shirt, and black and red tennis shoes.

Investigators ask you to call 911 immediately if you see Binion or know of his whereabouts. You can also call the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000

