Shooting on 4th Avenue prompts heavy police response

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A News 3 reporter is live on the scene where Columbus police have blocked off a large part of 4th Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police say a shooting in the area prompted a heavy law enforcement response. Major Gil Slouchick confirms homicide detectives are on their way to the scene.

The shooting scene is only two streets away from Fox Elementary School. Parents tell News 3 they received a call from the school notifying them there would be a temporary lockdown.

