Rain Chances Return

Following a wet start to August, Columbus has now gone a full 7 days without rain, but that is likely to change in the next few days as a shift in the pattern brings a front our way, leading to a return of showers and thunderstorms.

The next weather system to affect us is currently located in the upper Midwest, helping to generate a complex of thunderstorms overnight throughout the nation’s Corn Belt. Those storms won’t reach this far south, but the front will be headed this way, expected to ease into Alabama by late Wednesday. Today will bring only isolated thunderstorms triggered by daytime heating, but with the front coming in Wednesday we can expect greater coverage of showers and storms.

After the front comes through on Thursday, we have a fair chance to see some cooler, drier air to move in for the weekend, although there’s uncertainty as to how far south the front will be able to reach.

Also being watched closely is an area of rain and thunderstorms located near the Yucatan peninsula, the remains of former Tropical Storm Harvey. This has the potential to regenerate once it gets in the southern Gulf of Mexico and could pose an eventual threat to coastal Texas.

