Pride flag still remains in Auburn High School classroom

AUBURN, Ala.- A gay pride flag that fell under scrutiny last week still remains in an Auburn High School classroom according to an Auburn High School student.

Brandon Sinniger, the Auburn High School student who started a counter-petition against the removal of the flag told News Three on Tuesday morning that the flag is still in a classroom at the high school.

Last Friday, News Three reported that a group of Auburn High School parents and students addressed a petition to the school’s principal asking the flag be taken down. That same day, Sinniger started a counter-petition in support of the flag.

Auburn City Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen DeLano said the matter was being handled internally.

“Obviously, the administration and my community have sent a pretty clear message that the flag is going to stay exactly where it is,” Sinniger said. “I hope it stays exactly where it is. I have talked personally with the signer of the original petition, but basically, this is where we stand right now, and unless something drastic happens, which I doubt, but the flag is going to stay up, and I’m glad that it is.”