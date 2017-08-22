Man caught in CSU police parking lot allegedly trying to break into cars

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local man is now in custody after Columbus State University Police report catching him in front of their station parking lot trying to break into several cars.

A press release says 35-year-old Stephen Christopher Hamilton was spotted trying to open several car doors in the CSU police station parking lot Tuesday morning.

Hamilton reportedly ran from officers and was later caught in the woods near the university’s plant operations campus.

Hamilton now faces charges for criminal attempt burglary, loitering and criminal trespass. CSU confirms Hamilton is not a student or employee at the university.