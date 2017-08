COLUMBUS, Ga. — The big day has come and gone and folks across the Valley were anxiously waiting for weeks to watch the solar eclipse.

Columbus experienced 92% of the total solar eclipse and local retailers made thousands of dollars leading up to the big day.

The Coca -Cola Space Science Center made a killing on eclipse merchandise.

We’re told the science center exceeded sales, with more than two-thousand special eclipse glasses sold, along with t-shirts and other eclipse paraphernalia.