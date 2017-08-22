Hundreds have a memorable experience despite falling short of a world record

AUBURN, Ala.- Tuesday night, the sounds of “All For You” by Sister Hazel started in the Gay Street Parking Lot, but resonated throughout Downtown Auburn.

Young to old packed the parking lot with everything from guitars to tambourines in an attempt to break the record of the “World’s Largest Rock Band” record. Despite falling short, those who attended had an experience they will never forget.

The number to beat was 954 people, which was set last year on “Make Music Day,” (June 21) the same day Tim Spicer and 849 others attempted to break the same record. They thought they had the record, but a group in China beat them by a little more than 100 people.

Back in June on “Make Music Day,” Spicer and others attempted to break the record again, but the event was postponed until August 22 because of the weather.

Last year’s song of choice was “Sweet Home Alabama,” but this year, Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel were present as the raucous crowd played “All For You.” Just before the event got underway, Spicer announced that they fell short of the record with 574 people, despite more than 1,300 people expected.

Even though the record would have been fantastic, Spicer said the evening was about more than that.

“Just an opportunity to bring a community together through music and focus on music in a collaborative form is why we’re here and doing it,” Spicer said. “We’ll have kindergartners playing kazoos standing next to professional, full-time musicians all in one song at the same time. It’s an awesome opportunity.”