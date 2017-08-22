CPD issues alert for runaway 15-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a local 15-year-old boy who has run away from home.

A press release Tuesday afternoon says the teen, Alfonza Stephens, was last seen Auburn 16 around Brooks Road.

Alfonza was last seen wearing tan pants, a white long sleeve t-shirt, brown/white tennis shoes and a gold necklace. He is about six feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Alfonza Stephens’ whereabouts, please call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3400. The unit can be reached alternatively at 706-653-3449.