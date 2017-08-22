Columbus welcomes first eclipse baby!

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus welcomes one of its first eclipse babies into the world!

Midtown Medical Center confirms the baby girl, Myia, was born Monday afternoon during the Great American Eclipse. Her mother, Taneka, says her water broke at exactly 2:37 p.m. — the exact moment the eclipse reached its peak in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The eclipse lasted several hours across the U.S. and although 13 babies other were born at Midtown Medical on Monday, Myia was the only one born during the eclipse.

Welcome Myia!

