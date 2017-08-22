Coca-Cola Space Science Center uses solar eclipse to promote STEM careers

COLUMBUS, Ga. — There was a full day of family fun at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center for the solar eclipse.

Parents and children put on their scientific hats for the day.

Kids were able to make pinhole projectors, look through solar viewers and watch live feeds as the path of totality passed through Missouri, Nebraska, Wyoming, and South Carolina.

The Space Science Center promotes career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and with the solar eclipse they were able to turn a natural phenomenon into an educational learning experience.

The Space Science Center is always looking to recruit the next generation of scientists.

