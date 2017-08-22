Auburn PD seeks suspect in Opelika Road armed robbery

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police are looking for a man suspected in a Thursday afternoon armed robbery in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.

The victim reports to police she was walking through a business parking lot when a man approached her and demanded money at gunpoint. She says she gave the man her purse and he escaped by jumping into a waiting pick-up truck.

Video surveillance from the scene shows at least one suspect and the escape truck. The suspect is described as a black male, mid to late teens, slender build, average height and weight. Police say the vehicle appears to be a two tone white or silver over a darker color mid-2000’s model Chevrolet or GMC crew cab 1500 series pick-up truck.

The Auburn Police Division asks anyone with information on the suspects or the truck to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the 24 hour non-emergency number 334-501-3100. Callers may also provide information anonymously on the tip line at 334-246-1391.