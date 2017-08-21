Three Auburn men charged with murder in shooting death of Florida teen

BAY COUNTY, Fl. – Three Auburn men are charged with murder, suspected in a drug deal that took a deadly turn. The incident happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning at the CVS Pharmacy on U.S. Highway 98 in Bay County, Florida. Deputies say 16-year-old Jason Price was shot and killed. He attended Arnold High School in the Orange State.

18-year-old Rodney Jones and 24-year-old Gertavious Canada face felony murder and armed robbery charges. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Demarcus Giddens faces an Open Count of murder, as well as armed robbery. All three men are from Auburn.

Investigators believe Giddens shot Price. The Bay County, Fl. sheriff said in a Facebook post:

“Our condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We will continue to vigorously fight violence in Bay County. Anyone who believes they can come to our community and commit violent acts will be hunted until justice is served. I am very proud of BCSO Criminal Investigations, Special Investigations, and Field Services for working tirelessly through the night to bring this case to a resolution.”