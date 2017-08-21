School Board Addresses New Independent Counsel After 2 Members Approached Lawyers for Montravious

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Dramatic discussion during a Muscogee County School Board meeting.

Hot button issues include: how some of the public is concerned about the handling of the case surrounding an alternative school student who lost his leg after reports of being body-slammed by a contracted behavioral specialist.

One question from citizens, “What kind of bad behavior does a student need to display that would require body-slamming?”

Another issue brought up, independent counsel, in the wake of two school board members reaching out to lawyers for Montravious.

Monday night- Pat Hugley-Green, Muscogee County School Board Chair addressed the board’s original choice for independent counsel, Glen Brock.

This, after school board members: Frank Myers and John Thomas- offered sworn depositions- to lawyers for Montravious Thomas.

Hugley-Green says, a family matter has taken Brock out the picture.

“His mother suffered a very accident which has taken…which would take his focus from this very important work we do and getting us through our accreditation process which is coming up in October. “- says Hugley-Green.

Recently, Hugley-Green told News Three- the actions of both Myers and Thomas- could have put the district in jeopardy of getting it’s accreditation when Advance-Ed representatives come for their visit.

A new independent counsel has been selected.

His name is Charles Cox, Junior.

Myers says, some board members were out of the loop with this selection.

“This is the first time Mr. Cox’s has actually been brought out. I don’t anything bad about the guy. I just know that this is a waste of money.”- says Myers.

Monday, the school board voted to move forward with hiring Cox, Jr. at a cost that will not exceed 15 thousand dollars.

Monday, citizens spoke about their concerns regarding Montravious Thomas.

“What would you have expected from your school board? Whatever that was that you would have expected I feel pretty sure the Thomas family did not get that.”

Myers commented on the board’s reaction to the citizen’s remarks.

“Just like you talking about the eclipse this afternoon and all of a sudden the crickets came out that happened again in this board room and that is shameful.”- says Myers.