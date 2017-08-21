Police: Spain van attack suspects all dead or under arrest

An armed police officer watches as fans walk towards the stadium before a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona , Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Security was stepped up for the match after a terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona and police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect at large following the vehicle attack.(AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The police chief for Spain’s Catalonia region says the extremist cell suspected of carrying out last week’s fatal van attacks has been broken now that the 12 members authorities had identified are all accounted for.

Regional police chief Josep Luis Trapero made the assessment after two of his officers shot and killed the one suspect who was thought to still be at large on Monday.

Trapero says four of the men responsible for the attacks that left 15 dead are under arrest.

He says another eight are dead themselves: five who were shot dead by police in the resort town of Cambrils and two others who were killed when a house exploded the night before the Barcelona attack.

Trapero says an imam was one of the suspects who died in the explosion.

