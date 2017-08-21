Partial solar eclipse begins at 1:05pm in Columbus

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga.– The big day is here and people across our viewing area are ready to watch the solar eclipse.

This is the first time since 1979 that we’ve been able to experience a similar solar eclipse.

Here in Columbus we are preparing for a partial solar eclipse beginning at 1:05pm with the maximum eclipse peaking at 2:37pm.

The partial eclipse will end at 4:03pm.

According to NASA, Columbus will see about 92% of the eclipse meaning that the moon will be blocking nearly 92% of the sun for a little over two minutes.

You must use special eclipse glasses when looking directly at sun.

Do not look at the sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device

If you normally wear eyeglasses, put eclipse glasses on over them.

Also prepare for extra congestion on the roads today.

