Our Kitchen: Scrambled Eggs

INGREDIENTS
- Sourdough Bread
- Salt
- Pepper
- Chives
- Cage-free Eggs
- Unsalted Butter
- Crème Fraiche
- Garnish
STEPS
- Turn stove on medium heat.
- Toast your bread while the eggs cook.
- Crack eggs in pot on stove,
- Add in unsalted butter.
- Whisk eggs and butter till completely mixed.
- As eggs start to form, turn the heat off.
- Add in crème fraiche while eggs are forming
- Add in salt and pepper.
- When eggs are scrambled to your liking, plate with toast.
- Add garnish over eggs before eating.
- Enjoy!