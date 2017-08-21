Our Kitchen: Scrambled Eggs

By Published:

INGREDIENTS

  • Sourdough Bread
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Chives
  • Cage-free Eggs
  • Unsalted Butter
  • Crème Fraiche
  • Garnish

STEPS

  1. Turn stove on medium heat.
  2. Toast your bread while the eggs cook.
  3. Crack eggs in pot on stove,
  4. Add in unsalted butter.
  5. Whisk eggs and butter till completely mixed.
  6. As eggs start to form, turn the heat off.
  7. Add in crème fraiche while eggs are forming
  8. Add in salt and pepper.
  9. When eggs are scrambled to your liking, plate with toast.
  10. Add garnish over eggs before eating.
  11. Enjoy!

