Man shot and killed on 8th St. in Columbus Sunday night

Related Coverage Columbus man shot and killed at party early Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A second deadly shooting over the weekend has Columbus Police looking for the people responsible. Sunday night around 9:30 EDT, police got a call to 8th St. in reference to an unresponsive man.

Captain Ronald Hastings with the Columbus Police Department tells News 3 the man was shot several times and bleeding severely. An ambulance took the victim to Midtown Medical Center. That’s where Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley pronounced the man dead shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Worley says the victim has been identified as Nathan Johnson. Johnson, 25, will go to Atlanta for an autopsy later in the week. This marks the 24th homicide in Muscogee County in 2017. This deadly shooting comes less than 24 hours after the county’s 23rd homicide.