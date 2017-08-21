Georgia holds second scrimmage of fall camp in Sanford Stadium

ATHENS — The 15th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs conducted a two-hour scrimmage at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

The following are excerpts from Coach Kirby Smart’s press briefing following the second scrimmage of preseason camp:

On today’s scrimmage:

“The enthusiasm and desire to practice was much better. We saw better energy on both sides of the ball. They played harder longer. They really pushed today. It was hot, but it didn’t look like it affected them. … It was sloppy with penalties at times. That was the most glaring thing that stuck out.”

On Malkom Parrish:

“He broke a small bone in his foot and he’ll be back in two to four weeks, so he’s not ruled out for the opener. We’ll see how it goes; he’s day to day. He had surgery to repair it and he’ll be back as soon as possible. … We haven’t changed anything except we’re getting more corners ready to play. It’s not doomsday. We’re not going to sit around and cry. That’s the way football is. You have injuries you have to overcome. … Coach (Mel) Tucker does a great job with those guys. He’ll coach them up. It’s an opportunity to step up and make some plays.”

On what stood out in the scrimmage:

“We found out more about the freshmen. The last scrimmage, we didn’t know about the sophomores and the freshmen because their heads were spinning. Today they showed more composure. The good news was we got some really good effort on special teams. They’re competing.”

On Jacob Eason:

“Jacob threw the ball downfield better and was a little more accurate, and so was (Jake) Fromm. The receivers and quarterbacks were on the same page more. They executed well.”

On the offensive line:

“There will be continuous competitions. We’ll keep rotating them in practice. We will move guys. That never stops. Eighty percent is where they will play, 20 percent is where they play if something happens.”



Sunday will be an off day, and the Bulldogs will resume practices on Monday. The 2017 season opener will be Saturday, Sept. 2, against Appalachian State at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6:15 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN.