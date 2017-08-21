Folks enjoy solar eclipse at Coca-Cola Space Science Center

COLUMBUS, GA — The Coca-Cola Space Science Center attracted a large crowd of folks waiting to view the solar eclipse.

Workers at the Space Science Center loved the excitement coming from folks all across the city.

“We are a place that looks at the sky everyday, that’s our job. I think people are just excited. It’s become a cultural phenomenon for the country, it’s a once in a life time opportunity for it to cross the span of the United States so it’s just cool.”, says Wanja Ngugi Assistant Director Coca-Cola Space Science Center

Those at the the Space Science Center had the opportunity to take advantage of solar activities.

Charity Moore says she went to the Space Science Center because she wanted her daughter to experience the big day.

One man even his personal telescope to see the solar eclipse. This was his first attempt to capture the big solar moment.

“From my understanding this is the first time I’ve ever accomplished anything like this year. I do all kinds of pictures of nature and everything portraits this is my first attempt.”, says Thomas

Ngugi says it’s apart of their mission to develop future scientists, they are grateful for the support coming from the community making this day special.

“Part of our mission at the Space Science Center is to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.”, says Ngugi

An opportunity many folks from across the valley took part in.