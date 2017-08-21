Eclipse Weather

It would appear we’re going to luck out with the weather for today’s solar eclipse. An upper ridge that led to weekend heat is going to hang on for one more day, allowing for sunshine throughout most of the day, accompanied by plenty of heat and a decent amount of humidity.

The only caveat for today’s weather would be the potential development of some low level cloudiness. A surface high on the eastern seaboard is generating east and southeast winds over Georgia, a direction which can sometimes produce a low overcast in the Columbus area if the air has sufficient moisture. At this time an overcast appears unlikely, and while some clouds are likely to be around they should be of the fair weather variety and we should have a good opportunity to view the eclipse.

No rain is expected today, then our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will come late Tuesday and mainly on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front descends on us from the north. That should lead to a pleasant change for next weekend if the front is able to make it through, allowing slightly cooler and less humid air to take over for a few days.

