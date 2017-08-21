CSU women’s soccer begins season ranked No. 3 in the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Columbus State University women’s soccer team will start the 2017 season ranked third in the country, as the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll was released on Friday.

The Lady Cougars closed out the 2016 season in the third position after falling in the national semifinals to Grand Valley State.

CSU and Grand Valley State will tangle again to open the year Sept. 1 in Louisville, Ky. GVSU is ranked second nationally behind defending national champion Western Washington.

The 2017 Columbus State slate features four teams ranked in the preseason poll. In addition to the opener with Grand Valley State, the Lady Cougars will host eighth-ranked West Florida (Sept. 30), 13th-ranked North Georgia (Sept. 20) and 16th-ranked Barry (Sept. 8). CSU will also host Nova Southeastern on Sept. 10, which is receiving votes.

Columbus State was 5-1 overall in 2016 against ranked teams.