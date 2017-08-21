Missing 54-year-old man with dementia found safe

UPDATE:

7:00 P.M. — Columbus police confirm 54-year-old Stephan Jones who went missing Monday during solar eclipse activities has been found safely and returned home in good health.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police ask for your help to find a local man who went missing from the Coca-Cola Space and Science Center during Monday afternoon’s total solar eclipse.

A press release says 54-year-old Stephan Jones was last seen attending solar eclipse day events at the Coca-Cola center around 2:30 p.m. Jones’ family says they are extremely worried because he has dementia and diabetes.

He was last seen wearing a tan straw hat, a blue polo shirt, khaki shorts, black shoes, and he walks using a wooden cane.

If you know the whereabouts of Stephan Jones please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 center or call 706-653-3400. Officers can also be reached at 706-653-3449.