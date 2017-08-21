Columbus solar eclipse activities & Public Libraries giving away solar glasses

COLUMBUS, Ga.– This afternoon the Coca-Cola Space Science Center is opening its doors to the public for the much anticipated solar eclipse.

There will be a variety of free activities for folks to take part in before and after the eclipse takes place.

On the mobile app you can share what you’ve observed and how the eclipse may have changed some of the atmospheric conditions in your area.

The space science center says they’re expecting one million people worldwide to watch their live solar eclipse broadcast on their website.

The big question today for many people is where I can get some of the special eclipse glasses.

The Coca- Cola Space Science Center is sold out, but the good news is they will have more than 30 glasses available for folks to share during the eclipse.

Also Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will be handing out a limited pair of solar eclipse glasses first come first serve.

GLASSES DISTRIBUTION SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY, AUGUST 21ST.

COLUMBUS PUBLIC LIBRARY – Distribute starting at 10am in the Rotunda.

MILDRED L. TERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY – Distribute starting at 11am at the Eclipse program scheduled for this time.

CUSSETA-CHATTAHOOCHEE PUBLIC LIBRARY – Distribute starting at 2pm.

PARKS MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY – Distribute starting at 2pm.

NORTH COLUMBUS PUBLIC LIBRARY – Distribute starting at 10am.

SOUTH COLUMBUS PUBLIC LIBRARY – Distribute starting at 10am.

MARION COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY – Distribute starting at 9:30am.

Remember this is first come first serve.