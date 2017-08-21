Brookstone students experience Great American Eclipse

COLUMBUS, GA — Monday is the day students at Brookstone patiently waited for and all eyes were on the sky to experience the Great American Eclipse.

Middle and high school students of Brookstone ditched an hour or two of class to experience a life changing moment for many.

“I feel actually very honored to have this happen. In 2045 in that year there’s going to be another solar eclipse across the United States again so I’ll be able to actually say I saw one in High School,” says student Ruth Anne Hasty.

“We saw what looked like a moon like an orange moon but it was really the sun and it was really cool. We had special glasses to help us,” several other students chimed in.

Students used lawn chairs and even laid on the ground to get the best view possible.

Staff at Brookstone started planning for the solar eclipse several months in advance. They wanted to make sure students were able to experience this historic day.

Students at Brookstone tell us they plan to share the great memories of the solar eclipse with their future children and grandchildren.