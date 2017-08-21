Auburn unveils 25 new enhancements for gameday fan experience

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn Athletics is always striving to introduce new features to each football season in an effort to improve the gameday experience. This season Auburn has made improvements in food service, game presentation, parking and traffic, gameday weekend events and in-stadium features.

Some of the 2017 Gameday Enhancements are:

The Facilities and Community Garden RV parking area will now open on Thursdays at 2 p.m. They previously opened on Fridays at 4 p.m. The North End Zone concourse was expanded by 60 percent to allow for better traffic flow and less congestion. Additional concessions carts, grills and tents will be placed in this area. Tiger Transit shuttles will operate to downtown Auburn pregame, and from downtown to War Eagle Way after the game. The video board will now feature a digital first down line during live game action. 45 new flat screen TVs have been added to the upper concourses for better fan viewing when away from the game. Auburn will honor the anniversaries of the 1957 National Championship team (60th) and the 1972 Amazins’ (45th), as well as the 1967 (50th), 1987 (30th), and 2007 (10th) teams. Auburn Athletics will honor the 125 years of women at the University with an event the weekend of Sept. 16 vs. Mercer. Auburn built four new concessions stands on main concourse level and added 61 new points-of-sale. The Auburn Football gameday programs will feature a unique pull-out poster for each game. When placed together at the end of the season will form one seamless image. Fans should watch for the Tiger Walk Street Team with prize giveaways pregame in the tailgate areas and around Jordan-Hare Stadium, as well as visit the Tiger Walk sign making station. The size of the cups at the free hydration stations has been increased to 12 oz. A new outdoor club will be located in the Plainsman Park parking lot. It will be open to the public and beer will be available for purchase. The official Auburn mobile app will integrate in-stadium contests and interactive features. The Auburn Downtown Merchants Association will host Come Home to the Corner on Fridays before Georgia Southern (9/1), Mississippi State (9/29), Ole Miss (10/6), Georgia (11/10) and Alabama (11/24). The under 12 crowd should take advantage of the Auburn Athletics Passport for Kids Club members. Prizes will be awarded for kids who complete the passport during the year. New specialty vendors (Philly Connection, Taste of New Orleans, Jim N Nicks, Nuts About Auburn, Bodacious Burgers) have been added to newly expanded north concourse. Auburn added a second medical bag location at Gate 5, giving fans access on both the East and West. The medical bag gate on the West side has moved to Gate 18 for better ease into the stadium. Fans will be welcomed on the field postgame following Auburn’s Homecoming game against Mercer on Sept. 16. Auburn will create a “celebrity letter” tradition as is seen during basketball games at the end of the 3rd quarter. There will three themed, designed concessions cups. Collect all three! The All Orange game has been set for the season opener vs. Georgia Southern, the True Blue game is scheduled for Nov. 11 vs. Georgia and Auburn will Stripe the Stadium against Mississippi State on Sept. 30. Auburn will also host the sixth annual Military Appreciation Day when the Tigers take on Ole Miss on Oct. 7. The student section will have a DJ. The RV lots will open on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. during Iron Bowl week to allow families to enjoy the Thanksgiving Holiday on campus. Auburn will expand the Friday facilities tours to additional venues. Visit the Baseball Locker Room before the Georgia Southern game. There will be a station for photo opportunities featuring a mannequin and corporate partner integration.

COURTESY AUBURN SPORTS INFORMATION