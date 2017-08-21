2 runaway Auburn teens found safe, returned home

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Police Division confirms a brother and sister who ran away from home earlier this month have been found safe.

Police say in a press release 16-year-old Carolina McKenzie Harrelson and her brother, 14-year-old Charles Rhett Harrelson Jr., apparently ran away to hide with a family friend. They seem to have been trying to avoid an upcoming custody hearing.

As News 3 reported, the siblings disappeared from their Hunter Court on August 6. They have since been returned home in good health.

Auburn police continue to investigate the circumstances of the teens’ disappearance.