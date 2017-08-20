Tallasee Police Department recover body of missing child

Related Coverage Child goes missing in Tallapoosa River, reportedly not wearing life jacket

TALLASSEE, Ala. – According to the Tallassee Police Department, search efforts to recover the body of an 18-month-old child have concluded. Authorities found the body of Preston Williams just after 11:00 CDT Saturday night.

Detectives received information from a witness on a possible area that the child had been seen.

Preston’s body was released to the Elmore Co. Coroner. Tallassee Police Chief Matt Higgins says this drowning appears to be a tragic accident. The incident remains under investigation.