Tallasee Police Department recover body of missing child

Authorities found the body of 18-month-old Preston Williams about ten hours after he fell into the Tallapoosa River Saturday.
TALLASSEE, Ala. – According to the Tallassee Police Department, search efforts to recover the body of an 18-month-old child have concluded. Authorities found the body of Preston Williams just after 11:00 CDT Saturday night.

Detectives received information from a witness on a possible area that the child had been seen.

Preston’s body was released to the Elmore Co. Coroner. Tallassee Police Chief Matt Higgins says this drowning appears to be a tragic accident. The incident remains under investigation.

 

 

 

