Elderly woman killed in two-car accident in Ladonia

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. – Russell County officials say an elderly woman is dead following a two-car accident. Coroner Arthur Sumbry tells News 3 83-year-old Elizabeth Fulford was killed around U.S. Highway 80 and Armour Rd. in Ladonia.

The crash happened around 11:45 Sunday morning. Sumbry says Fulford was a passenger in one of the cars. Her official cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

Others were hurt in the crash; however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Phenix City Police are assuming the crash investigation.