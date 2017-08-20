Community leaders work to put an end to violence

COLUMBUS, GA- Local leaders say they are tired of the crime that’s taking place in our communities and now they are standing up in an effort to put an end to the violence.

Mark Lawrence says the senseless violence in Columbus and surrounding areas must come to an end.

“There is a problem in the community, there’s a problem in the city and the state and the country and we don’t know where it’s coming from.”, says Mark Lawrence Concerned Citizen

Lawrence says it’s important for community members to get the message across the city, stop the violence.

“We want to sit down at the table with people that know the inside of it and try to figure out how to stop the violence in Columbus. Blood is flowing down the streets of our community and I’m going to stand up because I don’t want that to happen.”, says Lawrence

Ben Whitaker is teaming up with Lawrence to put an end to crime.

“We’re just hoping for change and like we said we can sit back on our morals and sit back and just talk about it but you know it’s just being out here that I think is going to bring a positive change.”, says Ben Whitaker Concerned Citizen

Lawrence says he would like to see Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson join them in the community to help address the violence.

“She needs to be at the crime scene with me, so she can see what’s going one. She need to have a good talk with the police chief and those that are in charge.”, says Lawrence

Each time there is a murder in Columbus, Lawrence says he will protest at that exact location until the violence ends.

Lawrence and Whitaker were part of the Stop the Violence rally Friday. They stood on the side of the road, rallying after Columbus had three shootings within hours of each other back in July.