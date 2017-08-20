Columbus man shot and killed at party early Sunday morning

Columbus Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man early Sunday morning on 51st St.
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are narrowing down a long list of possible witnesses to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley tells News 3 Cody Mathis was shot around 4:30 early Sunday morning. Worley says the shooting happened on 51st St. between the intersection of Hamilton Rd. and 15th Ave. This is located right off Veterans Parkway. Stray bullets also did damage to a nearby house and car.

Worley says a friend brought Mathis, 21, to Midtown Medical Center. Mathis was officially pronounced dead around 7:45 a.m. Sunday. Lt. Greg Touchberry with the Columbus Police Department says dozens of people were believed to have been on the scene during the shooting. However, many had dispersed and have not given police much information. Lt. Touchberry says coming forward could spark a lead in solving the case. He advises people to call 706-653-3400 with more information related to this case.

Mathis’s body will go to Atlanta for an autopsy. Worley says this marks the 23rd homicide in Muscogee County in 2017. Last year, the county had a total of 28 homicides.

